Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,923 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 19,483,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

