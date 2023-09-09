Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 952,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $175,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 157.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. Masimo’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

