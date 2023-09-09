Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Calix worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Stock Down 0.3 %

Calix stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 442,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,918. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

