Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $131.31 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $131,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $182.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

