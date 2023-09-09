Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $162.39 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.17% of American Tower worth $162,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $180.89. 1,645,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,778. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $265.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
