Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $86.65 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $86,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 810,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,680. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

