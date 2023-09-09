Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $97.51 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.83% of DocuSign worth $97,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 15,497,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,846. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

