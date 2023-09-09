Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Equinix worth $186,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $771.44. 251,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $782.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $741.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.