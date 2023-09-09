Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 2.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Autodesk worth $152,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.19. 1,002,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.13. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

