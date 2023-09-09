Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $28.65 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,646,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

NEM stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $38.73. 6,524,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.