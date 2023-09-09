Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $37.20 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 287,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,197,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,038. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

