Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 107,400 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 719,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $143,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

PANW traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.74. 2,225,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,960. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,273. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.