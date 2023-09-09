Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 30,300 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of IQVIA worth $201,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

IQV stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

