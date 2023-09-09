Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

CAH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. 1,524,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

