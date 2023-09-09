Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Crown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. 419,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

