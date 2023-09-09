Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,053,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE NVS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,687. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More
