Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $297.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.40.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

