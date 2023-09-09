loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 2.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 31,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 367,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $100,762.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at $819,132.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $100,762.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,132.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,443.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,916 shares of company stock valued at $342,104. Corporate insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.78 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

