Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Insperity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

