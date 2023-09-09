Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,402 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

