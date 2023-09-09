Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,831 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.