Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $213.53 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

