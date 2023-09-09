Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $396.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.94. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

