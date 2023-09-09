Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

