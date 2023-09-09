Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,272 shares of company stock valued at $20,866,689. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $180.32 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

