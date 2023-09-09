Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 41.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Cintas stock opened at $495.13 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

