Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Masimo worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Masimo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 628,612 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MASI opened at $105.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

