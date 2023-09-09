Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

