Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

