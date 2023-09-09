Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

