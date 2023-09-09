Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $10,686,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $12,871,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:URI opened at $463.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

