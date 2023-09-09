Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $263.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.33. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

