Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,461 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $271.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average is $244.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.