Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $246.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day moving average of $212.44.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

View Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.