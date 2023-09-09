Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.10. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 24,593 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 5,137.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Articles

