Lovisa Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:LOV)

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Lovisa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Herrero 1,242,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. Insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lovisa

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Canada, Spain, and the Middle East.

