LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 415.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 593,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in LPL Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

