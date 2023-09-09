Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

