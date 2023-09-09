Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Michelle Sun Choe Sells 27,981 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $396.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.20 and a 200-day moving average of $361.52.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
