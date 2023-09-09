Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at Morgan Stanley

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.17.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

