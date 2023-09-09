Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Insider Alan Prescott Sells 42,171 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Luminar Technologies Stock Performance
LAZR stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
