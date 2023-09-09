LUXO Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $161.43 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars.

