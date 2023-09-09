Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

LON MACF opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.40) on Tuesday. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.88. The firm has a market cap of £175.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Macfarlane Group

About Macfarlane Group

In related news, insider Ivor Gray sold 65,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £71,512.10 ($90,315.86). 18.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

