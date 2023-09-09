Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,640.83

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $33,640.83 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,868.46 or 1.00020600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000407 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,997.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.