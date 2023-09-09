Maker Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $35.60 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,124.13 or 0.04349094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Maker
Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.