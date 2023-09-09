Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 3,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

