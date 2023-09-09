Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

