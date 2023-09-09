Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
