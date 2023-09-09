Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.12

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.12 and last traded at $149.90, with a volume of 1167254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,062,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,570,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

