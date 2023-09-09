Mark Guthrie Anderson Purchases 2,400 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of BHRB opened at $48.57 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
