Mark Guthrie Anderson Purchases 2,400 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BHRB opened at $48.57 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.