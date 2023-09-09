MAS Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.